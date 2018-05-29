Hamilton cop Craig Ruthowsky sentenced to 12.5 years in prison

A Toronto judge has levelled a total prison sentence of 12.5 years against a corrupt Hamilton police officer.

According to reports, Craig Ruthowsky has been sentenced after being found guilty of cocaine trafficking and taking bribes from drug dealers, as well as breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

In addition to serving time in a federal penitentiary, he must pay a fine of $250,000 or another three years will be tacked on to his sentence.

Ruthowsky was arrested in June 2015 after being caught on police wiretaps as part of a massive guns and gangs investigation called “Project Pharaoh.”

He’s been suspended with pay for almost six years, as required under the Police Services Act.

It is expected that he’ll now be fired and taken off the payroll.