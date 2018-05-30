Tent city at West Broadway Church coming down
A group of people who’ve been living out of tents on the lawn of a West Broadway church are moving on.
They’ve been asked to pack their belongings and leave by 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The tent city popped at All Saints’ Anglican Church on Broadway Street last month.
At the time Reverend Brent Neumann said there were between 35-40 people camped out, some are homeless or struggling with mental health issues and drug addiction.
“What we’ve seen is not only an escalation of people who are needing to have a place to stay, but they are also indicating that they’ve become high risk in other areas,” Neumann said May 17.
With a wedding scheduled Saturday the church decided this week the campers had to go.
Terry Johnsen was packing up his belongings Wednesday and told Global News he wasn’t sure where they were going to.
“We’ll see what everyone else is doing,” Johnson said.
All Saints’ said the eviction isn’t permanent, that the campers can return after this weekend, but also said in the future they would only be allowed to stay overnight. Tents would have to come down during the day.
