‘We just fell in love with him’: Lego wheelchair gives stray kitten new lease on life

A stray kitten that was found with two broken legs has been given a second chance, thanks to tender, loving care and a creative mode of transportation.

“Champ” was rescued by Cat Rescue Maritimes (CARMA) after he was found in a farmer’s barn in Sussex, N.B., just over a week ago.

“We agreed to take him fully planning on having to have him euthanized,” said Terry Peck, founding member of the Sussex chapter of CARMA.

But after connecting with their new furry friend, Peck says they were unable to part ways. Peck says Champ has a powerful will to live.

“He can wag his tail, he can use the washroom and we just fell in love with him and had to give him a chance,” she said.

Champ is forced to scoot around powered only by his front limbs.

“(Champ) does have hind legs, but they are kind of twisted around and they are not usable. But other than that, he seemed to be in good health,” said veterinarian Dr. Stephen Justason, who was the first to examine Champ.

With that in mind, Champ’s foster parents got creative. Just like a scene out of The Lego Movie, Champ’s foster became a master builder.

“It was actually her husband who took her son’s Lego and built him a little wheelchair out of Lego,” said Peck.

The ingenious idea has allowed Champ to get around alongside his littermate – like a champ – with a red sock cut into a tiny sweater so the harness doesn’t chafe his body.

Champ is better able to scoot around and interact with the other rescues.

“They just fell in love with him and accept him just the way he is,” said Peck. “Humans could learn a lot from animals.”

Champ is outgrowing his Lego wheelchair, so CARMA is raising money to buy him an adjustable one that will grow with him. Now the little guy may face a few more challenges as he grows.

Justason says there’s also the potential for Champ to develop additional health problems down the road, such as kidney problems and digestive issues. But Peck says his foster parents are more than ready to look after any health concerns that pop up.

—With files from Shelley Steeves