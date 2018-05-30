Woman plans surprise proposal at the zoo — her girlfriend had the same idea

Becky McCabe had the perfect proposal in mind: get down on one knee during a trip to the Memphis Zoo.

But it turns out her girlfriend, Jessa Gillaspie, had the exact same idea.

Over the weekend, Gillaspie posted a video of the couple’s proposal on Facebook, one that has social media users in awe.

I had no idea she planned to propose, and she had no idea I planned to propose to her! We were both so surprised! We were surrounded by our friends and had the most amazing night. I am the luckiest girl in the world to be able to call her my fiancé,” she wrote on the social media site.

In the video, both are seen posing for a photo with matching pretzel necklaces, while the videographer, a friend, asks the couple to look at each other for Instagram.

In that moment, with McCabe clearly holding a ring box behind her back, she asks Gillaspie to marry her, by going down on one knee. Gillaspie, shocked and excited, runs to her bag and brings out the ring she planned to propose with.

“I guess that’s a yes,” the unnamed videographer said.

According to NBC affiliate WTHR, the two planned on proposing at the zoo because it was the location of their first date. They also plan on getting married next summer.

“We had no idea this would blow up so quickly! But I can’t say I’m not thrilled, because all I’ve ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her. We are overwhelmed with all of the positive responses. Really, you guys have no idea how much that means to us,” Gillaspie wrote after the video went viral.

Social media users in love

On Facebook, hundreds of strangers and close friends wished the couple well, as well as acknowledging how hilariously timed their proposal was. Countless vendors have also offered to shoot the couple’s engagement pictures and take part in their wedding.

“I can’t stop watching this … My wife and I are at a year and a half of marriage and there’s nothing like it,” user Jackie McGinnis wrote.

“I’ve been secretly stalking this beautiful relationship for a while. It’s about time,” user Carolyn Durant wrote.

“don’t know you two, we have a mutual friend… But THAT was the best proposal ever. Just absolutely PERFECT! So much love shared,” user Terry Hogan Coulston wrote.

Earlier this year, Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade of Texas also both planned proposals on the same day.

“When in the universe will there ever be two lesbians that want to propose at the same time, the same day, the same place, and the same way? I have to get it right,” Kristy told BuzzFeed News in February.

The couple both had unknowingly planned to purpose during a game of Pictionary while they were at a family trip in Washington. And just like this Memphis couple, both Monaco and Cade had a great video that captured the moment.

