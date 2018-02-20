Couple planned the exact same proposal for each other — on the same day

Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade knew they wanted to be together for the rest of their lives.

Monaco, who is based in Texas, recently told BuzzFeed News she saw a future with Cade as soon as they met.

“We are each other’s first same-sex relationship, so we were blown away by our ability to connect with each other immediately and find the happiness we had been looking for,” she told the site.

The perfect proposals

During a family trip to Washington, Cade’s mother Kristy was contacted by Monaco, who wanted to surprise her daughter with a proposal. Turns out her Cade wanted to do the exact same thing.

“When in the universe will there ever be two lesbians that want to propose at the same time, the same day, the same place, and the same way? I have to get it right,” Kristy told BuzzFeed News.

Kristy had suggested a family game night, and Monaco suggested proposing during Pictionary — without knowing her own fiancée planned to do the exact same thing.

Double proposal playing Pictionary 😭 so amazing & I’m so happy for you 2💖 this was so perfect 😭😍 @BerkleyCade @Toorriiiiiiiiii pic.twitter.com/uG7R5UIQNm — Sydney (@33_Syd) February 11, 2018

In the video of the proposal, which was posted on Twitter by a user named Syndey, Cade is seen drawing on a board trying to get Monaco to guess the word “marry.”

However, to her surprise, Monaco was on her knee behind her saying, “will you marry me?” To Cade’s surprise, she proceeds to get down on her knee with her own ring.

On Instagram, Monaco posted a photo of the couple wearing their rings. “Spent months planning a proposal… turns out Berkley was planning one too,” she wrote on social media.

Cade also posted a video of the proposal on Instagram.

“After 4 long months of keeping this secret… turns out Tori McKynzi Marie Monaco was keeping one too. I cannot wait to marry the woman of my dreams. I love you forever baby,” she wrote.

The internet is in love

Online, friends and strangers from around the web shared their wishes to the newly engaged couple.

Most people can be married for 30yrs and never get as in sync mentally as you two are already, a truly amazing start to a hopeful lifetime of love and happiness. Wishing you both all the best and will be watching for the youtube clip of you on @TheEllenShow — Josh Siminski (@jsimins99) February 15, 2018

Cute couple 😍 Congratulations!! This is literally the most romantic thing I have ever seen or heard of in my 25 years. 💍💍👭💃🏾(last one is me dancing lol) — NappyByNature (@SuperHajii) February 15, 2018

Congrats to both of you, it’s gotta be the real deal if both plan and actually propose at the same time!!

This joy is what we need more in this world so that society except everyone, everywhere equally! Thanks, it’s giving us strength❤️🏳️‍🌈 #LoveWins — Livia (@Livia_Menge) February 16, 2018

I just watched the engagement video. And yes, I got teary. (You guys are the cutest!!) But it was also SUPER heartwarming to witness the love and support that I could hear from your family!! That was beautiful!! Right on!! Best wishes!! — Rob'n (@RobNobbin) February 18, 2018

I just want to say congratulations to you two thank you for giving me hope and inspiration I’m crying can I get an invitation to the wedding wow 😭 @Toorriiiiiiiiii @BerkleyCade — Claudia Cocoba (@CocobaApril) February 15, 2018

I ❤️💙 you! Made me smile today! Thank you for reminding me about the wonderful beautiful people in this world. Be happy, be well! I’ll be cheering you on. You owe us wedding pics, just saying! — Jade Jensen 🇺🇸☮️❄️ (@JadeJensen29) February 15, 2018

