Couple planned the exact same proposal for each other — on the same day

Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade knew they wanted to be together for the rest of their lives.
Monaco, who is based in Texas, recently told BuzzFeed News she saw a future with Cade as soon as they met.
“We are each other’s first same-sex relationship, so we were blown away by our ability to connect with each other immediately and find the happiness we had been looking for,” she told the site.
During a family trip to Washington, Cade’s mother Kristy was contacted by Monaco, who wanted to surprise her daughter with a proposal. Turns out her Cade wanted to do the exact same thing.
“When in the universe will there ever be two lesbians that want to propose at the same time, the same day, the same place, and the same way? I have to get it right,” Kristy told BuzzFeed News.
Kristy had suggested a family game night, and Monaco suggested proposing during Pictionary — without knowing her own fiancée planned to do the exact same thing.
In the video of the proposal, which was posted on Twitter by a user named Syndey, Cade is seen drawing on a board trying to get Monaco to guess the word “marry.”
However, to her surprise, Monaco was on her knee behind her saying, “will you marry me?” To Cade’s surprise, she proceeds to get down on her knee with her own ring.
On Instagram, Monaco posted a photo of the couple wearing their rings. “Spent months planning a proposal… turns out Berkley was planning one too,” she wrote on social media.
Cade also posted a video of the proposal on Instagram.
“After 4 long months of keeping this secret… turns out Tori McKynzi Marie Monaco was keeping one too. I cannot wait to marry the woman of my dreams. I love you forever baby,” she wrote.
Online, friends and strangers from around the web shared their wishes to the newly engaged couple.
