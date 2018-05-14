Toddler answers nature’s call during marriage proposal

When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go.

Video of a marriage proposal in Bay City, Michigan, is attracting a lot of attention after the woman’s young son decided he couldn’t wait to answer nature’s call.

The three-year-old decided to practice his potty-training shortly after the woman’s boyfriend got down on one knee.

Video of the memorable proposal shows Kevin Przytula pop the question to girlfriend Allyssa Anter at Bay City’s Wenonah Park on Saturday.

WATCH BELOW: U.S. journalist gets surprise marriage proposal while reporting the news

READ MORE: She said ‘Yes you big idiot’: Utah man gets do-over on proposal to terminally ill wife

The moment was captured by Przytula’s 11-year-old daughter Kayleigh, according to local media.

It shows three-year-old Owen Anter dropping his pants as Przytula is heard telling Anter, “I love you with all my heart.”

Przytula’s daughter is heard laughing in the background as Owen relieves himself, but the couple doesn’t appear to notice until later when she draws attention to his antics.

Przytula is then heard saying, “Oh my God, he’s peeing. Are you serious?”

WATCH BELOW: Ripley’s Aquarium sting ray photobombs marriage proposal photos

READ MORE: Man proposing on bridge drops ring, friends go diving in pond to look for it

Anter told local media this isn’t the first time the toddler has relieved himself in public.

“He pees outside at home sometimes, in the yard, and we went and got ice cream the other day and he did it in the parking lot there,” she said.

“He just does it without telling anybody; he just pulls his pants down and goes.”

Anter said Owen has been potty-training for at least a month, but that the couple is still trying to teach him not to go in public places.

The video has attracted 56,000 views since it was posted to Facebook on Saturday.