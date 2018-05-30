Canada
Atlantic Canada warned about beetles that have laid waste to Quebec, Ontario trees

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Maritimes are being warned about the arrival of the invasive, tree-destroying emerald ash borer

The Maritimes are being warned about the arrival of an invasive, tree-destroying beetle that has already done significant damage in Ontario and Quebec.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says the emerald ash borer has been discovered in Edmundston, N.B., and is urging the public to help reduce its spread.

The group says people should buy and burn local firewood, rather than move firewood from one location to another.

Paula Noel, New Brunswick program director for the Nature Conservancy of Canada, says the emerald ash borer does not fly far on its own but will hide in firewood or nursery stock than can be transported.

It is a non-native, invasive beetle, originally from Asia, that is spreading rapidly and threatening forested areas throughout North America.

Five of Canada’s ash species have been listed as critically endangered because of the emerald ash borer.

