City expects to spend $105 million to fight impact of emerald ash borer in Winnipeg

A new report from the City of Winnipeg shows the the emerald ash borer’s arrival in Winnipeg will cost the city approximately $105 million over the next decade.

The invasive wood-boring insect attacks and kills all species of ash trees, according to the report. It was found on a St. Boniface street in 2017.

The report said the city will spend $90 million over the next 10 years managing the dead trees on city property while an additional $15 million will be spent managing the wood waste from the tree removals.

These costs do not include managing ash trees on private property.

There are about 101,000 ash trees on boulevards and parks and about 256,385 ash trees on private properties.

The city said the beetle cannot be eradicated once it’s detected and the city is at risk of losing all its ash trees, which make up 30 per cent of the city’s street and park tree population.

On Monday the city’s Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks will vote to reallocate $1.3 million from the 2018 Urban Forest Enhancement Program to the Emerald Ash Borer Emergency Response Plan and hire a new supervisor position for $92,771.

More information about the ash borer beetle is available on the city’s website.