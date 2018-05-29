Global News wins 2 Digital Publishing Awards for social storytelling, news coverage

Global News has been recognized with two Digital Publishing Awards in recognition for outstanding achievements in digital media content.

The “Best Social Storytelling” award was picked up by Global News for its investigation, “Toxic Secret.”

The “Toxic Secret” project, which featured a Global News documentary by the same name, examines a troubling trend of leaks and spills in Sarnia, Ont., as well as the people who are demanding a response. It’s part of a series of investigations called The Price of Oil. This series brought together the largest collaboration of journalists in Canadian history, including 50 journalists, editors, students and teachers from four journalism schools, three media outlets and a think tank.

This award category honours a digital publication for the use of one or more social media platforms to best tell a story. In this case, the Global News social media team used specially created videos, graphics and other elements to showcase the #ToxicSecret investigation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more.

Global News also garnered a silver recognition in the “Best News Coverage” category for its tireless reporting of the B.C. wildfires.

The best news coverage category honours excellence in the reporting of a timely, original topic or event. It awards the reporter or a team of reporters who have provided insightful analysis and compelling narrative.

BC wildfires close highways around the province 00:56 BC wildfires close highways around the province 02:01 Albertans aim to help BC Wildfire evacuees 03:10 BC wildfires: state of emergency continues 02:03 Alberta boy caught in BC wildfire chaos 02:07 BC wildfires show no signs of slowing down 01:11 BC Wildfire evacuees in Kamloops 01:46 BC Wildfire: update from 100 Mile House 01:48 More concern for battle against BC Wildfires as many seasonal firefighters pulling out and heading back to school 01:54 Hot and dry long weekend threatens to intensify BC wildfires 00:35 Smoke from BC wildfires obscures the sun in Vancouver 00:34 PM Trudeau thanks first responders who are battling BC wildfires 01:23 BC wildfire state of emergency ends

In 2017, which was officially the worst wildfire season in B.C.’s history, more than 1,300 fires engulfed the province for eight months, burning more than 1.2-million hectares. Global News journalists in B.C. stayed with the story to provide residents with timely information around the clock on globalnews.ca.