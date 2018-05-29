Global News wins 2 Digital Publishing Awards for social storytelling, news coverage
Global News has been recognized with two Digital Publishing Awards in recognition for outstanding achievements in digital media content.
The “Best Social Storytelling” award was picked up by Global News for its investigation, “Toxic Secret.”
The “Toxic Secret” project, which featured a Global News documentary by the same name, examines a troubling trend of leaks and spills in Sarnia, Ont., as well as the people who are demanding a response. It’s part of a series of investigations called The Price of Oil. This series brought together the largest collaboration of journalists in Canadian history, including 50 journalists, editors, students and teachers from four journalism schools, three media outlets and a think tank.
This award category honours a digital publication for the use of one or more social media platforms to best tell a story. In this case, the Global News social media team used specially created videos, graphics and other elements to showcase the #ToxicSecret investigation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more.
Here's a look back at our #ToxicSecret investigation, which exposed “outrageous” pollution in Ontario's chemical valley. It has led to condemnation from Ontario's environmental watchdog and opposition parties. It's also led to proposed new standards for air pollution. Swipe through to meet some of the people at the heart of the investigation. For more: globalnews.ca/toxicsecret
Global News also garnered a silver recognition in the “Best News Coverage” category for its tireless reporting of the B.C. wildfires.
The best news coverage category honours excellence in the reporting of a timely, original topic or event. It awards the reporter or a team of reporters who have provided insightful analysis and compelling narrative.
In 2017, which was officially the worst wildfire season in B.C.’s history, more than 1,300 fires engulfed the province for eight months, burning more than 1.2-million hectares. Global News journalists in B.C. stayed with the story to provide residents with timely information around the clock on globalnews.ca.
