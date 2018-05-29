Port Moody residents warned after cougar spotted in Bert Flinn Park

The City of Port Moody is warning the public about a cougar that has recently been spotted in a local park.

According to the city, the big cat was sighted in the southern part of Bert Flinn Park.

It says the animal didn’t act aggressively and avoided human interaction.

But it says as a precaution, anyone heading out into the area should stay alert and keep children close by. Any pets in the area should be kept on a leash, it added.

Port Moody’s cougar awareness website also provides tips on how to keep safe in the case of a cougar encounter.

If you find yourself face-to-face with one of the large cats, it says you should make yourself as large as possible and keep the animal in front of you at all times.

“Never run or turn your back on a cougar, sudden movement may provoke an attack,” it says.

People who come across a cougar that shows interest in them should respond aggressively, maintain eye contact, show their teeth and make loud noises.

The city also recommends finding rocks or sticks to use as weapons.

In the case of a cougar attack, the city says you should fight back and demonstrate that you are a threat to the animal — focusing on the cat’s face and eyes.

Cougar sightings are not uncommon in Port Moody.

There have been several documented encounters with the animals in recent years, including one attack on a dog.

However, attacks on humans like the one that recently killed a Seattle-area mountain biker are rare.