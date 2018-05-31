2018 mayor’s awards handed out in Edmonton

The 2018 mayor’s awards were handed out in Edmonton on Thursday night.

Each year, the awards recognize those who have made significant contributions to the city’s livability. The awards are also meant to recognize people who shine a spotlight on innovations in accessibility.

The awards are handed out in five categories. Details on each of the nominees and winners can be found below.

Outstanding service

The award for outstanding service recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that provide – through their outstanding service and creative initiatives – accessible services for persons with disabilities in Edmonton.

Winner: Sherri Bessette

Nominated: Cindy Gordon

Nominated: Dr. Glenn Hundleby

Nominated: ReYu Paralysis Recovery Centre

Nominated: St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre

Employment paid

The award for employment honours employers, businesses or organizations that have provided paid employment for people with disabilities.

Winner: Dairy Queen – Mike Liber

Nominated: Lowe’s west end – Thomas Stenson

Nominated: Ricky’s All Day Grill – Goldie Hazrah

Nominated: Sobey’s Lakeland Ridge – Nichole Willems

Nominated: The Brick – Chantelle Painter

Nominated: Tim Hortons – Jason Goldsmith​

Accessible homes and buildings (non-residential)

The award for accessible homes and buildings honours a non-residential building designed for persons with disabilities. The facility may be a large-scale group home or agency serving a specific population, such as a rehabilitation hospital, a seniors’ home, an agency that aids in employment placements for persons with disabilities or an office serving persons with visual impairments.

Winner: Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association

Nominated: Citadel Theatre

Nominated: Londonderry Mall​ renovations

Nominated: Mechanized river valley access​

Nominated: Wellspring Edmonton

Ewen Nelson award for self-advocacy

The award for self-advocacy, named in honour of Ewen Nelson, recognizes the contributions of an individual with a disability who has been a self-advocate in the development of services and supports for citizens with disabilities.

Winner: The late ​​Diane Butcher​

Youth

The youth award honours a person between the ages of 12 and 24 who make a difference in the lives of persons with disabilities in Edmonton.

Winner: Peter Anto Johnson​