2018 mayor’s awards handed out in Edmonton
The 2018 mayor’s awards were handed out in Edmonton on Thursday night.
Each year, the awards recognize those who have made significant contributions to the city’s livability. The awards are also meant to recognize people who shine a spotlight on innovations in accessibility.
The awards are handed out in five categories. Details on each of the nominees and winners can be found below.
Outstanding service
The award for outstanding service recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that provide – through their outstanding service and creative initiatives – accessible services for persons with disabilities in Edmonton.
Winner: Sherri Bessette
Nominated: Cindy Gordon
Nominated: Dr. Glenn Hundleby
Nominated: ReYu Paralysis Recovery Centre
Nominated: St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre
Employment paid
The award for employment honours employers, businesses or organizations that have provided paid employment for people with disabilities.
Winner: Dairy Queen – Mike Liber
Nominated: Lowe’s west end – Thomas Stenson
Nominated: Ricky’s All Day Grill – Goldie Hazrah
Nominated: Sobey’s Lakeland Ridge – Nichole Willems
Nominated: The Brick – Chantelle Painter
Nominated: Tim Hortons – Jason Goldsmith
Accessible homes and buildings (non-residential)
The award for accessible homes and buildings honours a non-residential building designed for persons with disabilities. The facility may be a large-scale group home or agency serving a specific population, such as a rehabilitation hospital, a seniors’ home, an agency that aids in employment placements for persons with disabilities or an office serving persons with visual impairments.
Winner: Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association
Nominated: Citadel Theatre
Nominated: Londonderry Mall renovations
Nominated: Mechanized river valley access
Nominated: Wellspring Edmonton
Ewen Nelson award for self-advocacy
The award for self-advocacy, named in honour of Ewen Nelson, recognizes the contributions of an individual with a disability who has been a self-advocate in the development of services and supports for citizens with disabilities.
Winner: The late Diane Butcher
Youth
The youth award honours a person between the ages of 12 and 24 who make a difference in the lives of persons with disabilities in Edmonton.
Winner: Peter Anto Johnson
