Tourism Hamilton has launched its #MyHamilton Photo Contest.

It’s back! The 2018 MyHamilton Photo Contest launches today in #HamOnt. Show us what you love about Hamilton from:

1- City Life

2- Outdoor Adventure

Winners from each category get a weekend getaway to #MyHamilton. Info: https://t.co/YIAvw3LoIJ pic.twitter.com/vJUuVadvtQ — Tourism Hamilton (@TourismHamilton) May 29, 2018

The contest encourages residents to feature the best of Hamilton and inspire people to visit the city.

READ MORE: Child rescued from hot car in Hamilton mountain parking lot

This year’s contest theme has two categories: Outdoor Adventure and City Life.

Photo submissions will be accepted until July 22, and then 10 finalists will be chosen, with the winner decided by a public vote.

READ MORE: Hamilton splash pads remain closed amidst heat

One winner in each category will receive a fun-filled weekend stay in Hamilton and a $250 cash prize.

Last year, more than 600 photos were submitted to the #MyHamilton Photo Contest.