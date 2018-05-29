Canada
May 29, 2018 2:29 pm

#MyHamilton Photo Contest

By Reporter  Global News

James Street South

A A

Tourism Hamilton has launched its #MyHamilton Photo Contest.

The contest encourages residents to feature the best of Hamilton and inspire people to visit the city.

READ MORE: Child rescued from hot car in Hamilton mountain parking lot

This year’s contest theme has two categories: Outdoor Adventure and City Life.

Photo submissions will be accepted until July 22, and then 10 finalists will be chosen, with the winner decided by a public vote.

READ MORE: Hamilton splash pads remain closed amidst heat

One winner in each category will receive a fun-filled weekend stay in Hamilton and a $250 cash prize.

Last year, more than 600 photos were submitted to the #MyHamilton Photo Contest.
Report an error
Contest
Hamilton
HamOnt
Photo
Photography
Tourism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News