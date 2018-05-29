#MyHamilton Photo Contest
Tourism Hamilton has launched its #MyHamilton Photo Contest.
The contest encourages residents to feature the best of Hamilton and inspire people to visit the city.
This year’s contest theme has two categories: Outdoor Adventure and City Life.
Photo submissions will be accepted until July 22, and then 10 finalists will be chosen, with the winner decided by a public vote.
One winner in each category will receive a fun-filled weekend stay in Hamilton and a $250 cash prize.
Last year, more than 600 photos were submitted to the #MyHamilton Photo Contest.
