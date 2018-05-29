Health
May 29, 2018

Hamilton splash pads remain closed amidst heat

Hamilton's splash pads aren't scheduled to start operating until the week of June 11, even though many surrounding municipalities have theirs activated.

Hamilton’s splash pads remain closed despite the current hot weather.

It’s an ongoing frustration for Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson who has tried without success to get colleagues to approve an earlier activation date.

Johnson notes that many of the city’s spray pads are bordering on school properties, and “the schools have requested that they don’t turn the splash pads on early because the kids come into the classrooms wet.”

She says that is why the majority of her colleagues have refused to support her efforts in recent years, which she adds is “very frustrating” in that “our summers are coming fast and furious, and earlier each year.”

Large, community-sized spray pads like those in Gage Park, Pier 4 Park, Dundas Driving Park and Winona are scheduled to open the week of June 11.

Smaller neighbourhood spray pads will be turned on the week of June 18.

Johnson argues that it’s hard to justify the ongoing closure when municipalities that border on her Glanbrook ward already have their splash pads in operation.

Hamilton’s downtown air quality has fallen into the “moderate risk” range for each of the last five days, according to the Air Quality Health Index.

