Riding 101: Most important issues for Barrie residents in upcoming Ontario election

Barrie boasts one of Ontario’s most beautiful waterfronts, but the scenic trails aren’t enough to keep residents happy and they are looking to the three major party leaders for solutions for some of the community’s biggest problems.

Voters will be going to the polls in more than a week to decide who will form the next Ontario government.

Global News has visited different communities throughout the election campaign and anchor Farah Nasser went to Barrie to speak with residents about what issues are most important to them.

RIDING RANT: What are the important election issues for Barrie residents

Barrie’s population is 145,614, according to numbers from Statistics Canada and over the last decade the riding has flip-flopped in political representation.

In 2007, Ontario Liberal Party candidate Aileen Carroll was elected as MPP for the Barrie riding but in 2011, the Progressive Conservatives turned Barrie blue, electing candidate Rod Jackson.

ONTARIO ELECTION: Barrie—Innisfil riding

Jackson ran in 2014 Ontario election, but lost to Liberal candidate Ann Hoggarth.

In 2018, the boundary redraw will see two ridings in Barrie: Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte and Barrie Innisfil.

Skyrocketing hydro rates

Hydro has been an election hot topic with each of the major party leaders describing plans on how they will best tackle the growing rates.

Barrie resident Marlene Miller said during the winter months, her bills continued to grow to an alarming amount.

“(It was) $999 for two months,” she said.

“It’s pretty tough when you’re a widow and living on a fixed income.”

ONTARIO ELECTION: Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte riding

Miller said she has tried to lower electricity bills by installing new windows and adding insulating to her home.

“I close all the doors to the rooms I don’t use… I keep the temperature as low as I can, but I spend most of the time in the family room where there is gas fireplace,” she said.

The Liberals have made attempts at lowering hydro bills by cutting rates by 25 per cent last year and since that time, Miller said her rates have decreased by $300.

Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford has also promised further savings for Ontarians, saying he will “return all Hydro One dividends to hydro customers — saving the average family 4.7 per cent on their hydro bills.”

While Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has promised to cut hydro bills by 30 per cent and bring Hydro One back in public hands.

High unemployment rates

Over the last several months, Barrie’s unemployment rate has climbed to 8.8 per cent, making it the highest unemployment rate in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.

Barrie resident Christine Larson is an example of the statistic and said she has been looking for work since February.

She is currently looking for a job in administration, but said she has had a difficult time.

“I’m applying for four or five jobs a day and not getting a response,” Larson said.

“I am definitely paying for everything everyone else is paying — I have a car, I have rent, I have utilities I have to pay for.”

Darryll Simpson, operations manager at ESS Direct in Barrie, said he believes the spike in unemployment rates are result of the newly introduce Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, which increased minimum wage to $14 per hour starting on Jan. 1.

“Bill 148 changed the landscape for people looking for part-time work,” Simpson said.

“Those are, unfortunately, the people most affected.”

Voters will go to the polls on June 7.