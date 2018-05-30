Ontario election 2018: Barrie—Innisfil riding
Voters in Barrie—Innisfil head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Ann Hoggarth (incumbent)
PC: Andrea Khanjan
NDP: Pekka Reinio
Green: Bonnie North
Geography
The Barrie-Innisfil riding is located north of the York-Simcoe electoral district, on the west shore of Lake Simcoe. It is located east of the Simcoe-Grey electoral district, and to the south of the new Barrie-Simcoe-Oro-Medonte electoral district. It is comprised of the City of Barrie, and the town of Innisfil. It covers a total area of 382 kilometers square.
History
Ann Hoggarth is the current MPP for the Barrie riding, which is now a part of the Barrie-Innisfil riding. The Barrie-Innisfil riding was created in 2015 by the Ontario Government in an effort to adjust provincial electoral map to bring it in line with the one used for federal elections. Barrie-Innisfil has been created from the Barrie riding, and the York-Simcoe riding. The 2018 Ontario general election will be the first time the riding will be contested.
