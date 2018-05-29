Offense grinds out win for Saskatchewan Rush

The Saskatchewan Rush overcame a hurdle Saturday evening when they beat the Rochester Knighthawks in Game 1 of the best of three National League Lacrosse Cup.

Saskatchewan lost only four games all season – two of those to Rochester.

Talk before the series started was largely about the strong play of Rochester’s defence in those two wins.

It was a different story in Game 1 as the Rush beat the Knighthawks 16-9 to move within one victory of their third championship in four years.

Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan said the offence grinded hard to get the win.

“You have to because they’re a big, physical defence and if you bail, they’re going to have their way,” Keenan said.

“But if you keep going at them hard, they can get a bit frustrated.”

One key to the win were six transitional goals, including two from Jeff Cornwall who is developing a knack for making big plays in big games.

“I love competing, I love playing against the best possible team that we can and that’s what really gets me going,” Cornwall said.

“I’m really fortunate to play on a group like this because every time we have a practice or anything, I’m playing against the best players in the world.”

The Rush now have their sights set on Game 2.

“We played a really good 60 minutes as a team and that’s the best we’ve played all year and we’re going to need that same effort next week if we’re going to want to bring it home,” said Rush forward Robert Church.

“We don’t’ want to have a Game 3 back here (in Saskatoon). I mean as awesome as it would be to play another game here, we don’t want to be back here.”

Game 2 goes Saturday in Rochester. Game 3, if necessary, will be on June 9 in Saskatoon.