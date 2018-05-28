Montreal police investigate suspicious death after body pulled from St. Lawrence River

Montreal police are investigating after a male body was pulled from St. Lawrence River early Monday afternoon.

A passerby who saw the body in the water called police around 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of Notre-Dame Street and St-Cloud Avenue in the city’s east end.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said firefighters were able to pull the body from the river.

She said the body belongs to a 30-year-old man, but could not provide more information about his identity.

Police are treating the death as suspicious since the body showed signs of violence.

Investigators are at the scene.