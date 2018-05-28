Canada
May 28, 2018 9:05 pm

Montreal police investigate suspicious death after body pulled from St. Lawrence River

By Online Producer  Global News

The body showed signs of violence, said police.

Montreal police are investigating after a male body was pulled from St. Lawrence River early Monday afternoon.

A passerby who saw the body in the water called police around 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of Notre-Dame Street and St-Cloud Avenue in the city’s east end.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said firefighters were able to pull the body from the river.

She said the body belongs to a 30-year-old man, but could not provide more information about his identity.

Police are treating the death as suspicious since the body showed signs of violence.

Investigators are at the scene.

Global News