Global’s newest SkyTrackers from Saskatoon Misbah School

The Grade 5 class at Saskatoon Misbah School learned about tornado safety as severe weather season kicks off.

The group of SkyTrackers had great weather and cloud questions for meteorologist Peter Quinlan who toured the class around the station as part of their visit.

A few of them were even brave enough to try their hand at delivering the weather forecast in front of a green screen.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker Weather School visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

