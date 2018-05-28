Pitt Lake wildfire sparked by downed helicopter: officials

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says a wildfire burning in a remote area north of Pitt Lake was sparked by a crashed helicopter.

The fire is burning about eight kilometres north of the lake, near the Upper Pitt River Hatchery, and had grown to about five hectares in size by Monday.

A wildfire burning just north of Pitt Lake appears to have been caused by a crashed helicopter. @TSBCanada says a helicopter flying out of Langley lost control while landing on a forestry service road, rolled over and sparked a grass fire.

TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski said the Eurocopter AS-355 F2 had flown out of a Langley airfield and was attempting to land on a forestry service road around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

“As the aircraft touched down, the pilot lost control. The rotor blades contacted the ground and the aircraft rolled onto its side,” he said.

“The pilot and passenger sustained minor injuries and were able to egress the helicopter, and the helicopter was substantially damaged. There was a fire following this occurrence. From what I understand, it was that the grass in the surrounding area caught fire.”

The Coquitlam RCMP, which had a patrol boat in the areas at the time, say it appears fuel from the downed craft came in contact with the helicopter’s hot engine.

Wildfire officials say the fire is burning in a challenging area, with access possible only by air or water, but is not threatening any structures.

The TSB says an investigation is ongoing.