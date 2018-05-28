London’s 2018 Fringe Theatre Festival

London’s Fringe Theatre Festival kicks off at the Palace Theatre on Tuesday, and features over 200 performances by local and international acts.

The showcase begins Tuesday evening, when each performer has two minutes to present their act. It is not their full show but a tease of what audience members should expect throughout the week.

There is no jury or artistic director programming the festival, as mandated by the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals. All performers were picked randomly last year by lottery.

“The Fringe is important to London because it champions true artistic freedom. Fringe performers can take risks on new performances that challenge the status quo of theatre without fearing financial ruin,” executive producer Kathy Navackas says.

The event will take place at nine locations, including Spriet Family Theatre, The Arts Project, McManus Studio, Good Foundation Inc. Theatre, Palace Theatre, and Procunier Hall.

Londoners should expect to see a variety of acts, including comedians, magicians, hypnotists, and puppeteers.

Performances lined up for the first venue at Spriet Family Theatre include Luddie’s rant, by behindthewire productions; Awkward Hug by Cory Thibert; Attention Seeker by That’s Enough Drama; Mind Reader by Mark Toland; Wooster Sauce by THEATrePUBLIC; Art of War by Brant Theatre Workshops; and Police Cops by The pretend Men.

A new feature, Danger Zone night, has been added to the 2018 showcase, when performers can take risks. One of the few rules is that it has to be an original act.

“All we have told them is that (they can do) something they have always wanted to do, (and) have been afraid to do on stage,” said Thomas Sayers, digital engagement coordinator.

“We wanted to show them that, ‘Hey, we can give you a space to be creative and be just really, really weird if you want to and be bizarre, and do something new because that’s where a lot of the really interesting stuff happens, and we want to foster that in London.”

Sayers adds that he doesn’t know what to expect, but that it is going to be new and interesting.

“This is a night for them to really go out and just do something that they have never ever done before, which is exciting. And just like the rest of the fringe, we can’t really control what happens. It’s kind of a big chaotic mess. We just put the opportunity there for them to try something new and they go out and do it.”

The festival runs from May 29 to June 9, and tickets are $15.

For more information about the different locations and where to purchase tickets, go online at londonfringe.ca or visit their office 207 king street.