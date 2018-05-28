Environment
May 28, 2018 1:25 pm

Gypsy moth aerial spraying to resume Tuesday in Hamilton

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Gypsy Moth caterpillars can defoliate entire trees if left unchecked.

CHML
A A

Hamilton’s aerial assault on the gypsy moth will resume Tuesday morning.

Low-flying helicopters will be dropping a biopesticide on the city’s most infested areas between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Spraying is also scheduled from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

It’s a resumption of the spraying which started last week over parts of West Hamilton, Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough.

READ MORE: Gypsy Moth spraying begins Wednesday in Hamilton

The biopesticide is an organic product that targets gypsy moth larvae or caterpillars, and which the city stresses has no health impact on humans, pets or other animals.

The gypsy moth is an invasive species, and when populations are high, the moths can defoliate entire trees and forests.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bio-pesticide
gypsy moth
gypsy moth Hamilton
gypsy moth spraying
Hamilton aerial spraying
Hamilton helicopters
Invasive Species

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News