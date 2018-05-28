Gypsy moth aerial spraying to resume Tuesday in Hamilton

Hamilton’s aerial assault on the gypsy moth will resume Tuesday morning.
Low-flying helicopters will be dropping a biopesticide on the city’s most infested areas between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Spraying is also scheduled from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
It’s a resumption of the spraying which started last week over parts of West Hamilton, Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough.
The biopesticide is an organic product that targets gypsy moth larvae or caterpillars, and which the city stresses has no health impact on humans, pets or other animals.
The gypsy moth is an invasive species, and when populations are high, the moths can defoliate entire trees and forests.
