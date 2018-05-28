Gypsy moth aerial spraying to resume Tuesday in Hamilton

Hamilton’s aerial assault on the gypsy moth will resume Tuesday morning.

Round two of Gypsy Moth aerial spray program to begin tomorrow in West #HamOnt, Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough, with low-flying helicopters between 5-7am: https://t.co/aXKoQjpKtg — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) May 28, 2018

Low-flying helicopters will be dropping a biopesticide on the city’s most infested areas between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Spraying is also scheduled from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

It’s a resumption of the spraying which started last week over parts of West Hamilton, Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough.

READ MORE: Gypsy Moth spraying begins Wednesday in Hamilton

The biopesticide is an organic product that targets gypsy moth larvae or caterpillars, and which the city stresses has no health impact on humans, pets or other animals.

The gypsy moth is an invasive species, and when populations are high, the moths can defoliate entire trees and forests.