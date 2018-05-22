Gypsy Moth spraying begins Wednesday in Hamilton

The city’s aerial assault on the Gypsy Moth will begin on Wednesday morning.

Low flying helicopters will start dropping a bio-pesticide on the most infested areas, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The focus is on West Hamilton, Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough. Residents living within the spray area have been notified of the aerial spray program.

A second-round of bio-pesticide application is planned for next week.

An interactive map of the treatment area, along with exact dates and times for the aerial spray, which are weather dependent, is available at www.hamilton.ca/gypsymoth.

The bio-pesticide is an organic product that specifically targets Gypsy Moths and other caterpillars, but which the city stresses will have no health impact on humans, pets, other animals or bees.

The European Gypsy Moth is an invasive species that was first detected in Ontario in 1969 and has since spread across the province.

The larvae feed on tree leaves and if the population is high, can defoliate whole trees and forests in a short amount of time.

Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga and Toronto are undertaking similar programs.