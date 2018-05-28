Kelowna expands water quality advisory

The water quality advisory in Kelowna has been expanded to include several homes on the Swick Road water system.

The rest of the city is also under a boil water advisory.

The city says there is a modest health risk associated with consuming tap water. It is not a mandatory boil water notice.

People over 65 or under 12 or with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses may wish to boil tap water for one minute before using.

The advisory has been issued because of high turbidity levels at the Swick Road water system caused by sediment flowing into Okanagan Lake.

It’s also in effect for all city water utility customers.

Customers serviced by the Swick Road water system include:

•5851 – 5891 Lakeshore Road

•167 – 180 Rimrock Road

•164 – 168 Rimrock Court

•100 – 186 Timberline Road

•205 – 220 Ambridgefield Road

Interior Health has launched an interactive water advisory map showing current drinking water advisories at www.drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca