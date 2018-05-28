Penticton RCMP looking for driver who hit woman, stroller and fled

Penticton RCMP are trying to track the driver of a car that struck a baby stroller before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened last Friday at Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue in Penticton where a woman and her son in a stroller were struck by the vehicle as it was making a right turn. The child and stroller were knocked to the ground.

“The young boy was taken to the hospital and did not suffer any serious injury. The vehicle fled the scene to the East and no license plate was obtained,” RCMP said in a news release.

The vehicle is described as a gold, older model sedan (possibly a Honda Civic).

RCMP said an unknown bystander yelled to the woman to call the police but this person was not identified.