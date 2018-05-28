Kelowna RCMP say crash could have been fatal

Kelowna RCMP are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage to a spectacular crash that, according to police, could have been fatal.

The three-vehicle crash happened last Thursday in Kelowna’s Mission where a black Ford Flex smashed into the rear of a Volkswagen Eurovan and Kia Forte on Lexington Drive near Gordon Drive.

The Ford Flex ended up in Mission Sports Field.

Three people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are looking at whether the vehicle that caused the crash, the Ford Flex, may have had a mechanical failure.

“Our investigators have yet to rule out a mechanical failure as a potential contributing factor in this crash, which had the real potential of being fatal,” states RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “As such, part of our still ongoing investigation will include a full mechanical inspection of the Ford Flex.”

“The Kelowna Municipal Traffic Section is appealing to the general public for any dash camera, residential or commercial video surveillance footage which may have caught the crash as it unfolded,” he said.