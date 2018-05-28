St. Thomas police seek suspects in violent armed robbery

The St. Thomas Police Service is appealing to the public in hopes of identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery.

A man, 44, was walking through a parking lot behind businesses on the south side of Talbot Street at Southwick Street at roughly 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 when an unknown male approached him.

According to police, the male asked to borrow a lighter, and while the victim searched his pockets, he was punched in the head from behind. When he spun around, he was faced with a female holding a knife who demanded money.

The victim says the two suspects stole $200 cash and a cell phone before fleeing southbound on foot.

Police say the victim did not require medical attention and described the punch as a “distraction blow.”

When asked why the release was sent out almost two weeks after the incident, Const. Tanya Calvert told 980 CFPL police had leads that police believed would be sufficient but they’ve “hit a roadblock” and are now appealing to the public.

The male suspect is described as a roughly six feet tall white male with a stocky build. He was dressed all in black, wearing pants, a hoodie, hat, dark sunglasses, and a bandana around his neck.

The female suspect is described as a five feet nine inches, white, with shoulder-length blonde hair, wearing a black hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.