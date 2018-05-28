Canada
Bell Canada and evenko could partners in Just For Laughs: report

By The Canadian Press

Comedian Howie Mandel, one of the new co-owners of the Just for Laughs comedy festival, is seen at the company's headquarters Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Montreal. There's a report Bell Canada and entertainment giant evenko are getting involved as partners in the Just For Laughs comedy festival. La Presse is saying the two companies will own 51 per cent of the venture and that the transaction will be made official by mid-June.

There’s a report Bell Canada and entertainment giant evenko are getting involved as partners in the Just For Laughs comedy festival.

La Presse is saying the two companies will own 51 per cent of the venture and that the transaction will be made official by mid-June.

Canadian-born comic Howie Mandel led an investor group that acquired the festival in March after it was put up for sale following allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against co-founder Gilbert Rozon, who was also majority stakeholder.

The new owners also include U.S. talent agency ICM Partners, which will be able to benefit from tax credits with Canadian companies part of the setup.

Evenko produces shows and also owns the Montreal International Jazz Festival, which is held just before Just For Laughs.

