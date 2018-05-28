Bell Canada and evenko could partners in Just For Laughs: report

There’s a report Bell Canada and entertainment giant evenko are getting involved as partners in the Just For Laughs comedy festival.

READ MORE: Howie Mandel shares his vision for Just For Laughs

La Presse is saying the two companies will own 51 per cent of the venture and that the transaction will be made official by mid-June.

WATCH BELOW: Howie Mandel dishes on what’s next for Just For Laughs

Canadian-born comic Howie Mandel led an investor group that acquired the festival in March after it was put up for sale following allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against co-founder Gilbert Rozon, who was also majority stakeholder.

READ MORE: Judge authorizes class-action against former Just for Laughs CEO Gilbert Rozon

The new owners also include U.S. talent agency ICM Partners, which will be able to benefit from tax credits with Canadian companies part of the setup.

READ MORE: Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon resigns amid allegations

Evenko produces shows and also owns the Montreal International Jazz Festival, which is held just before Just For Laughs.