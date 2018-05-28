Edmonton fire damages Whyte Ave. building

Edmonton firefighters were called to a fire in a building on Whyte Avenue early Monday morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the building’s windows at Whyte Avenue and 105 Street after firefighters smashed them out.

“The fire was on the south end of the building and it caused heavy smoke throughout the whole building,” Edmonton Fire Rescue Chief Martin Prins said.

“It was tough to get at. There’s lots of fire load and fuel load on the second floor. It was difficult for crews to make their way through, but they did get the fire under control.”

There are three businesses in the building: Queen Donair, The Forge on Whyte and Club82.

“The donair shop was operational, we’re not sure about the other two yet. We’re still waiting to contact the owners,” Prins said. “The donair shop did not have any fire damage but it did have smoke damage.”

Prins said no one was in the building at the time and it was too early to determine how the fire started.

The call came in shortly after 5 a.m. to Edmonton Fire Rescue.

More than six fire trucks were on scene, including a ladder truck.

Epcor was also called in to deal with the power.

