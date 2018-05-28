No charges laid after weekend fatal collision in municipality of West Perth
Provincial police will not be laying charges after a fatal collision in the Municipality of West Perth over the weekend.
The OPP report that a vehicle travelling westbound on Perth Line 39 on Saturday collided with an ATV that entered the roadway from a private driveway shortly after 7 p.m.
The driver of the ATV, 16-year-old Casey Corcoran of the Municipality of West Perth, was pronounced dead in hospital.
