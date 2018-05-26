London police investigate overnight homicide

Crime
London police are investigating a homicide that took place overnight in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets

A section of Richmond Street is closed as London police investigate a homicide that happened overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets to reports of an altercation.

Upon arrival they say they found a man with serious injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pools of blood could be seen on the sidewalk on Piccadilly Street.

A shiny puddle of blood can be seen in the top right of the photo. Two smaller pools of blood are also visible.

Drew Gray

The suspect, who is described as dark-skinned and heavy set, got into a white car and fled the scene before police arrived, an officer said.

Richmond Street is closed between Oxford and Mill streets and police say it will remain closed for the investigation until further notice.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service or CrimeStoppers.

