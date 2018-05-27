RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Moncton convenience store

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in Moncton on Saturday evening.

The RCMP say that at approximately 7:25 p.m., a man entered JJ’s Convenience at 126 Vail St. with a weapon and demanded money from the clerk.

The man was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash, but no one was hurt in the incident.

READ MORE: Body of missing 21-year-old woman found in Wakefield, N.B.

Mounties say their suspect is between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall with a slim build. At the time of the alleged robbery he had his face covered, wore jeans, and was wearing a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or who may have seen a man fitting the description entering or leaving a store around the time of the robbery, to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.