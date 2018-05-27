Crime
May 27, 2018 4:02 pm

RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Moncton convenience store

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in Moncton on Saturday evening.

The RCMP say that at approximately 7:25 p.m., a man entered JJ’s Convenience at 126 Vail St. with a weapon and demanded money from the clerk.

The man was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Mounties say their suspect is between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall with a slim build. At the time of the alleged robbery he had his face covered, wore jeans, and was wearing a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or who may have seen a man fitting the description entering or leaving a store around the time of the robbery, to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.

