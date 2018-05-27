Traffic
Man critically injured after cyclist collision in Burlington

A man was sent to hospital in critical condition following a crash between cyclists in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say they were notified of the collision on New Street near Goodram Drive at 7:24 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say nine cyclists had been travelling together when some members of the group ran into one another.

Three riders fell off their bicycles – two of the riders suffered minor injuries while the third (a man in his 60s) was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition.

No motor vehicles were involved in the collision.

The road was closed for about 2 and a half hours for the investigation.

