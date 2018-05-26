Hamilton paramedics seek missing medication pouch, issue warning

Hamilton paramedics are asking for the public’s help in finding a lost medication pouch and its contents.

The city issued a release saying the Hamilton Paramedic Service was alerted about the missing pouch at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, May 25.

Medications contained in the pouch include morphine and midazolam, both of which are very potent medications used to ease severe pain and sedate patients during medical procedures.

The city says the public should consider them dangerous and possibly fatal if used.

Anyone who finds the pouch is asked to contact the Hamilton Paramedic Service at 905-961-9135 or Hamilton Police Services at 905-546-4925.