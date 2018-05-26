Blue Bombers add running back Jahad Thomas

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced today they’ve added international running back Jahad Thomas.

22-year-old Thomas is from Elizabeth, New Jersey. He played four seasons with the Temple Owls, where he ranked fourth in the team’s all-time yardage list.

He earned that title by rushing for 2,599 yards and 30 touchdowns on 563 attempts.

In his final season with the Owls, Thomas rushed 953 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

READ MORE: New Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ receivers loaded with NFL experience

In 2017, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

He later played with the New York Jets before being waived in mid-April of this year.