Fire in Longueuil leaves two families homeless

A fire in the South Shore has left two families homeless.

The blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. near Sir-Wilfred-Laurier Boulevard in Saint-Hubert.

Forty firefighters battled the blaze, but it wasn’t enough to save two mobile homes from the fire.

The Longueuil fire department says three people were evacuated from one home — the owners of the second mobile home were not present.

The heat from the fire that broke out at one mobile home, caused a fire to start at the second, neighbouring home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but firefighters believe it could have been one of two factors — either an electrical issue or a cigarette.