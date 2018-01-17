Electrical fire forces evacuation of 2 Longueuil apartment buildings

An overnight fire forced 285 people from their apartments in Longueuil early Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, which authorities say began at about 2:45 a.m. on Joliette Street, in an electrical room of the basement connecting two high-rise buildings.

The residents were forced out of their apartments in temperatures of about -18 C and they were allowed back in once the fire was brought under control and the smoke had cleared.

“Power has been restored via generators for now,” said Longueuil fire department spokesperson Mario Martin.

“Hydro-Quebec will investigate the issue in the electrical room later this morning.”

— with files from the Canadian Press