3 firefighters, 1 police officer injured fighting Saint-Hubert fire

Three firefighters and one police officer suffered minor injuries while fighting a five-alarm fire in Saint-Hubert Monday evening.

Longueuil emergency services received a call about the fire at a 24-unit apartment building on Élie Street at 6:15 p.m.

The fire started in the kitchen of a first-floor unit and the flames quickly engulfed the three-storey building.

Over 110 firefighters were called to battle the blaze in below freezing temperatures, including crews from neighbouring cities such as Montreal, Chambly and La Prairie.

“Three firefighters and one police officer were treated for concussions after a pipe burst on them,” said Longueuil fire department spokesperson Mario Martin.

“They were released from hospital earlier this morning.”

No residents were injured in the fire and the building was destroyed. Damage estimated at $2.5 million.