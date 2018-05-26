Malaysia zoo shows off 4-month-old panda cub

A four-month-old female baby panda made her debut to the public at the Zoo Negara in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, on Saturday.

Born in January, the cub is the second offspring of panda couple Xing Xing and Liang Liang, who were leased from China in 2014. In 2015, they gave birth to their first offspring named Nuan Nuan.

According to zoo workers, the panda now weighs nine kilograms and is being well looked after.

Currently, the new cub is staying in a special nursing room and will be able to live with her parents when she is seven-months-old.

“This second one is growing quite fast. It’s quite fast compared to Nuan Nuan, We don’t know the activity until she reaches about six or seven months. Now she can move a little bit, very slow movement,” said Dr. Mat Naim, the director of the Giant Panda Conservation Centre under the Zoo Negara.

From Saturday on, visitors can see the panda cub in the zoo during specific hours in the morning or in the afternoon.

The Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian, also came to pay a special visit to the newborn panda, commenting that she is a new envoy that symbolizes China and Malaysia’s friendship.

“Everyone, please remember that besides me, there are three other Chinese friendship envoys in Malaysia. We share a same feature — fatness, and have the same mission — promoting friendship between China and Malaysia,” said Bai.

Bai also said that the baby panda’s name will be determined by suggestions from the public and will be released after the selection has been made.