Clumsy pandas and a planet Earth in potential peril: Here’s what clicked for Global News readers this week

Sometimes you just need to look at fuzzy animals adorably falling down. This light-hearted video of clumsy pandas, cross-posted on the Friday before the Thanksgiving long weekend, delighted the Global News audience. It was viewed about 3 million times by Facebook users.

Naturally, our Global News Facebook followers took the time to poke fun at the stumbling fur-balls.

And other readers took the opportunity to poke fun at us.

WATCH: Scientists are warning that the supervolcano under Yellowstone National park could erupt sooner than thought.

Yellowstone National Park is pretty, but a volcano that’s brewing there could decimate life on the planet, and this could happen sooner than scientists originally thought. News of the looming rupture garnered 40,000 likes, clicks and comments, and it quickly exploded into on of our top-performing stories of the week.

With life as we know it possibly coming to an end sooner rather than later, Global News audiences opened up about what non-existence means for their life now.

A story out of Florida about biodegradable six-pack packaging made from wheat and barley remnants from the beer-making process had our online audiences celebrating. More than 40,000 Global News social media followers interacted with the post, helping it crack this week’s list of top stories.

The rings are made of barley and wheat remnants, which are leftover from the brewing process. https://t.co/05pQ8nwWGX — Global BC (@GlobalBC) October 8, 2017

The brewery’s aims are to save marine life from getting entangled in packaging and cutdown on plastic in the ocean. And, hey, Lisa Simpson would be proud. Don’t take our word for it, here’s what you had to say about the innovative product:

Love this 👍 — Brenda (@brendawithtwins) October 9, 2017

it's about time! long over due! — Victor Chipman (@chipman_victor) October 8, 2017

Armando and Carmen Berriz submerged themselves in a pool as raging wildfires engulfed their vacation rental. The fires have killed at least 32 people so far.

The California wildfire has been a big story on globalnews.ca this week, but a story about a wife who died in her husband’s arms while trying to escape the wildfire really struck a cord with our Global News audiences.

This story was shared over 100 times within one hour of being posted, and many readers commented with condolences and an outpouring of sorrow for the husband.