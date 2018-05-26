Manitoba
May 26, 2018 12:10 pm

RCMP look for missing Thompson woman

By Reporter  Global News

Dianne Mae Bignell was last seen in the Juniper Street area.

Thompson RCMP
Thompson RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old woman.

Dianne Mae Bignell was last seen in the Juniper Street area of Thompson on May 17.

Bignell is described as Indigenous, 5’4”, heavy build, with a tan complexion and grey shoulder-length hair.

She has brown eyes and wears glasses.

The RCMP are concerned for her and are asking anyone with information to call them at 204-677-6911.

