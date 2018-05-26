RCMP look for missing Thompson woman

Thompson RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old woman.

Dianne Mae Bignell was last seen in the Juniper Street area of Thompson on May 17.

RELATED: Winnipeg police searching for missing 30-year-old woman

Bignell is described as Indigenous, 5’4”, heavy build, with a tan complexion and grey shoulder-length hair.

She has brown eyes and wears glasses.

The RCMP are concerned for her and are asking anyone with information to call them at 204-677-6911.