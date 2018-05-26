Motorcyclist dies in collision with car on Highway 36 in City of Kawartha Lakes

A woman has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Highway 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Pleasant Point Road, just northeast of Lindsay.

OPP say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Serious vehicle Collison kawartha lakes 36 and pleasant point. Expect road closures. — KLFireRescue (@KLFireRescue) May 25, 2018

The name of the victim has not been released.

The condition of the occupants of the car is not yet known.

Highway 36 between Kennedy Bay Road and Settlers Road was closed for several hours while the Central Region OPP Technical Collision Inve‎stigation Unit were probing the crash scene.

More to come.