Motorcyclist dies in collision with car on Highway 36 in City of Kawartha Lakes

A woman has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Highway 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Pleasant Point Road, just northeast of Lindsay.
READ MORE: Truck crash closes Highway 115 ramp
OPP say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The condition of the occupants of the car is not yet known.
Highway 36 between Kennedy Bay Road and Settlers Road was closed for several hours while the Central Region OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit were probing the crash scene.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.