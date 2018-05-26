City of Kawartha Lakes
May 26, 2018 8:04 am
Updated: May 26, 2018 8:41 am

Motorcyclist dies in collision with car on Highway 36 in City of Kawartha Lakes

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A motorcylist was killed following a collision with a car on Friday afternoon on Highway 36 just north of Lindsay.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News
A woman has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Highway 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Pleasant Point Road, just northeast of Lindsay.

OPP say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The condition of the occupants of the car is not yet known.

Highway 36 between Kennedy Bay Road and Settlers Road was closed for several hours while the Central Region OPP Technical Collision Inve‎stigation Unit were probing the crash scene.

More to come.

