Court orders Sask. government to allow removal of gender from birth certificates

A judge has ordered the removal of gender markers from Saskatchewan birth certificates.

The court ruling, made Thursday, found portions of The Vital Statistics Act were contrary to section 12 of The Saskatchewan Human Rights Code which prohibits denial of accommodation, service, or facilities based on a prohibited ground.

It makes the province the first jurisdiction in Canada to have a court order the government to allow the removal of gender markers on birth certificates.

“This court order marks an important day in our province,” David Arnot, chief commissioner of the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC), said in a release.

“The removal of gender markers from birth certificates will greatly benefit our transgender community.”

The ruling from the court removes the age limit for making changes, allowing people under the age of 18 to apply to change the gender marker on their birth certificate.

It also requires the government to allow for the removal of the “M” and “F” designations.

The SHRC brought two separate cases to the court after two human rights complaints were made.

The first involved a person who said the act discriminated against her by not outlining the criteria to change her sex designation.

In the second case, a person said they were discriminated against because there was no option to remove the sex designation from their birth certificate.

The government admitted the act breached the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code and was ordered by the court to remedy the breaches within 45 days.

“I’d like to thank the complainants and their families for their courageous pursuit of this important human rights issue,” Arnot said.

“We know transgender people and people who identify as non-binary face discrimination in many aspects of life – housing, employment, even travel restrictions – in part because of the mismatch between their gender identity and their government issued identification.

“This order is certainly a step towards resolving those issues.”