Weather
May 25, 2018 3:31 pm
Updated: May 25, 2018 4:50 pm

Environment Canada issues special air quality statement for London-Middlesex

By Staff 980 CFPL

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement on Friday, May 25, 2018.

File / Global News
It’s shaping up to be an active weather outlook for Friday and over the course of the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

It’s also in effect for the Windsor and Chatham-Kent area, while Sarnia-Lambton is under a smog and air health advisory — the first issued in Ontario since 2016.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said it issued the advisories due to the potential for elevated ozone concentrations Friday afternoon and evening.

“Clear blue skies, hot temperatures, light winds from the south, and a built-up of ozone yesterday are creating favourable conditions for elevated levels of ozone today,” said Gary Wheeler, spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, adding they expected it to be a one-day event.

“Ozone can travel hundreds of kilometres from the source of the pollution,” Wheeler said. “On higher concentration days, a significant proportion of the ozone in southern Ontario is from other jurisdictions including the United States.”

Children, the elderly, and residents with existing health issues, like breathing or heart problems, should limit outdoor activity.

The advisories are expected to lift Friday evening.

The forecast calls for hot, hazy weather on Friday, but the rest of the weekend carries a 60 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

