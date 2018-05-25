3 women injured in hit-and-run incident at Portland State University

Three women have been injured in a hit-and-run incident in Portland, Ore.

Two of the women who were hit while walking on a sidewalk on Portland State University campus are suffering life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the vehicle remain at large.

Police said it was too early in the investigation to comment on whether it was an intentional act or if the driver might have been suffering a medical emergency.

The call first came in Friday morning as a single pedestrian struck, said Lt. Tommy Schroeder with Portland Fire and Rescue. Multiple first responders swarmed the scene as calls to emergency officials came pouring in.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.