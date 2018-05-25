Toronto police arrest man after woman hit in the face

Toronto police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in the violent assault of a woman.

Police said a 42-year-old woman was violently hit on the side of her face as she was crossing the street using her cellphone in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West Thursday morning.

The impact of the blow allegedly knocked her to the ground.

0525 13:19 Man Wntd In Asslt Invst, Queen St W & Spadina Ave Area, …, 24, Fc 2 Chgs https://t.co/bJsX8dcV8p — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 25, 2018

Police said Oshae Geddes from Toronto has been charged with assault and breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall Friday.