Crime
May 25, 2018 2:54 pm
Updated: May 25, 2018 2:56 pm

Toronto police arrest man after woman hit in the face

By Web Writer  Global News

Police said Oshae Geddes has been charged with assault and breach of recognizance. 

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in the violent assault of a woman.

Police said a 42-year-old woman was violently hit on the side of her face as she was crossing the street using her cellphone in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West Thursday morning.

The impact of the blow allegedly knocked her to the ground.

Police said Oshae Geddes from Toronto has been charged with assault and breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall Friday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Oshae Geddes
Queen Street
Spadina Avenue
Toronto assault
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News