London District Catholic School Board sends warning letter to parents about TV show 13 Reasons Why

London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) sent a letter to parents warning them about the second release of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

The fictional series premiered March 2017 and is based on a 17-year-old high school student journaling the events that lead to her suicide. She releases 13 audio recordings addressing each person that played a role in her death.

Parents and guardians of high school students received the warning letter, found in full below, on May 17, just before Season 2 debuted. The school board said suicide prevention experts were concerned about the sensationalized portrayal of suicide.

Some critics say the show opens a door for discussions about suicide, and provides young people with tips on how to identify warning signs among their peers. Others say it perpetuates the act of self harm.

The board said graphic content in the series glamorizes suicide, bullying, rape and drunk driving. It also said a negative portrayal of professionals could prevent students from seeking help.

READ MORE: ’13 Reasons Why’ is about to start its 2nd season, and BC Children’s Hospital docs have concerns

In the letter, the board said experts in mental health do not recommend that students view the series, yet the board acknowledge it cannot stop kids from watching.

The board provides eight suggestions to parents on how to engage in sensitive conversations ignited by the show. The letter lists warning signs for suicide and recommends that parents seek help if they observe those behaviours.

If the kids do watch, parents are encouraged to watch the show with their children, clarify misinformation on suicide, and reinforce the message that suicide is not a solution to problems.

A separate letter was sent to educators, principals, and vice principals on how to work with students in the classroom.

Mental health superintendent Kelly Holbrough says LDCSB continues to have concerns about potential harm the show might cause to students struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts.

READ MORE: ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Cast

She said the purpose of the letter is to raise awareness and provide parents and faculty members with updated resources to support students.They want to equip them with information on how to deal with problems that could come up as a result of the show.

“The idea was to help educators and parents be proactive and prepare for conversations that could arise from school or in the classroom or at home.”

Holbrough said experts advise that students battling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts should not be watching the show.

“Some youths are very resilient and capable of differentiating between TV drama and real life, but some students are struggling and may consider that a choice when they are watching it,” Holbrough said.

“It’s not a solution to a problem. We don’t want them to think that suicide is a choice and that there is help available.”