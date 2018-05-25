Missing kids app encourages parents to track their children’s info in case of emergency

A new app, SIGN4L, allows parents to have a complete database of information on their child, should they ever go missing.

It was created by the Missing Children’s Network so parents can share their children’s information with the authorities faster.

“We hope no one ever needs to activate the signal button, but it’s to be used in case of emergency — the child gets lost in a public place, is late coming home or goes missing,” Pina Arcamone, director general of the Missing Children’s Network.

“You have up-to-date info about your child at your fingertips.”

How does it work?

“You photograph your child, you fill his physical attributes, weight, height, colour of eyes, colour of hair, any particular characteristics — scars, allergies — and you save it electronically on your phone,” explained Arcamone.

The goal is simply to save time — and hopefully save a life.

“Parents that find themselves in an emergency situation can send it to the authorities. You don’t have to go home to find an up-to-date photo of your child or, in a state of panic, try to to describe your child,” Arcamone said.

“Any parent that has lived through it knows it’s a harrowing experience.”

The Missing Children’s Network reminds parents of four crucial steps, if ever their child should go missing:

Call 911

Make sure to send an updated profile of your child to the authorities

Do a quick search of the neighbouring area

If the child’s disappearance is prolonged, call the Missing Children’s Network for added support and assistance

Arcamone is quick to point out that the app does not ask for any personal information, such as where they go to school, so if the phone is lost or stolen, the child will not be put at risk.

The app can be downloaded free of charge for both Apple and Android devices.

