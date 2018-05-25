Meghan Markle’s wedding dress may have been a ripoff

Much praise has been heaped on Megan Markle‘s Givenchy wedding dress, but one London-based designer feels the praise is being misdirected.

Fashion designer Emilia Wickstead pointed out to the Daily Mail that Markle’s Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress is very similar to one of her own designs, namely the Helene wedding dress.

“Her dress is identical to one of our dresses,” Wickstead said. “Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, ‘It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.'”

Emilia Wickstead’s ‘Helene’ wedding dress

And the designer may be on to something. There’s no denying that the duchess’s gown and Wickstead’s design share very similar attributes: both are streamlined full-length dresses with a bateau neckline and three-quarter sleeves.

Indeed, the Helene dress is true to Wickstead’s style — she has a penchant for a pared-down aesthetic and favours long and lean silhouettes. It’s a classic look that has made her a red-carpet darling as well as a favourite of Kate Middleton.

Keller’s style, on the other hand, leans more toward the dramatic and includes edgier silhouettes, luxurious fabrics and statement embellishments.

Wickstead’s critique of Markle’s dress, and her overall look, didn’t end there, however.

“If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose,” she said, echoing sentiments expressed by others.

The was not worth getting up for. Dress-bland and ill fitting. Hair-disheveled after an hour. Sermon- awful. Harry looked miserable. #awkward

#RoyalWedding — Sanning (@SarahBanning1) May 19, 2018

How is it possible that no one is talking about these ill fitting sleeves????? #RoyalWedding @enews — rw8913 (@rwizz8913) May 19, 2018

#royalwedding The dress doesn’t fit that well and is boring, the hair is messed up and the tiara is just okay but she’s marrying a prince so color me jealous. #Givenchy — Deborah Elias, CSEP (@eventideaguru) May 19, 2018

Even Katy Perry commented on the fit of the gown when asked by Entertainment Tonight.

“I would have done one more fitting,” she said. “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.”

Finally, Wickstead summed up her sentiments on the royal wedding with a comment on the newly minted duchess’s updo, which was styled by celebrity stylist Serge Normant.

“I was like, ‘Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake.'”

Apparently, you can’t win ’em all.

