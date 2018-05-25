Lifestyle
May 25, 2018 12:40 pm

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress may have been a ripoff

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

London-based designer Emilia Wickstead has indicated that Meghan Markle's wedding dress is very similar to one of her own designs.

Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A A

Much praise has been heaped on Megan Markle‘s Givenchy wedding dress, but one London-based designer feels the praise is being misdirected.

READ MORE: Royal wedding dress designer revealed: Meghan Markle chooses Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Fashion designer Emilia Wickstead pointed out to the Daily Mail that Markle’s Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress is very similar to one of her own designs, namely the Helene wedding dress.

“Her dress is identical to one of our dresses,” Wickstead said. “Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, ‘It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.'”

Story continues below

Emilia Wickstead’s ‘Helene’ wedding dress 

And the designer may be on to something. There’s no denying that the duchess’s gown and Wickstead’s design share very similar attributes: both are streamlined full-length dresses with a bateau neckline and three-quarter sleeves.

Indeed, the Helene dress is true to Wickstead’s style — she has a penchant for a pared-down aesthetic and favours long and lean silhouettes. It’s a classic look that has made her a red-carpet darling as well as a favourite of Kate Middleton.

READ MORE: Royal wedding fascinators this time around were a lesson in quiet elegance

Keller’s style, on the other hand, leans more toward the dramatic and includes edgier silhouettes, luxurious fabrics and statement embellishments.

Wickstead’s critique of Markle’s dress, and her overall look, didn’t end there, however.

“If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose,” she said, echoing sentiments expressed by others.

Even Katy Perry commented on the fit of the gown when asked by Entertainment Tonight.

“I would have done one more fitting,” she said. “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.”

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham on royal wedding: ‘It was just the best day’

Finally, Wickstead summed up her sentiments on the royal wedding with a comment on the newly minted duchess’s updo, which was styled by celebrity stylist Serge Normant.

“I was like, ‘Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake.'”

Apparently, you can’t win ’em all.

WATCH BELOW: Royal wedding coverage from Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
clare waight keller
did Clare Waight Keller rip off Emilia Wickstead
did Givenchy rip off Emilia Wickstead
Meghan Markle Clare Waight Keller Emilia Wickstead
Meghan Markle Emilia Wickstead
Meghan Markle Givenchy
Meghan Markle Givenchy dress
Meghan Markle wedding dress
Meghan Markle wedding dress rip off
royal wedding dress
Smart Living
who is Clare Waight Keller
who is Emilia Wickstead

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News