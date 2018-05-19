Royal wedding fascinators this time around were a lesson in quiet elegance

If there’s one thing you’re sure to get at a royal wedding, it’s a brilliant array of fascinators that would look silly in any other circumstance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was no exception. Although rather more subdued than the fascinators seen at his brother’s wedding, Prince Harry’s elite and star-studded guests showed they knew how to pair elegant fashions with equally chic headgear. (Sorry, there will likely be no Princess Beatrice-type memes to emerge from this wedding.)

Fanciful and intricately beautiful, the fascinators were mostly monochromatic accessories to the guests’ outfits, with a few notable exceptions like Pippa Middleton, whose blush-hued topper was a tonal complement to the cherry blossoms on her The Fold dress.

Here’s a round-up of the most elegant fascinators from today’s royal wedding.