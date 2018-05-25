Seth Rogen spotted in Hamilton, picking up fish and chips

Hamilton is getting a taste of Hollywood this week.
Seth Rogen is among the celebrities in the city, shooting his new TV series The Boys.
Rogen was spotted getting some fish and chips Thursday afternoon on King William Street and took a selfie with one of the restaurant employees.
Many Hamiltonians have been tweeting the celebrity, inviting him to their establishment, or to just hang out over a beer.
The Boys is an upcoming superhero series based on the comic book of the same name.
It stars Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, and Elisabeth Shue, who also could be spotted in Hamilton.
The Boys was co-created by Rogen and is scheduled to be shooting in the GTHA until September.
The Boys is expected to air on Amazon later this year.
