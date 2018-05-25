Seth Rogen spotted in Hamilton, picking up fish and chips

Hamilton is getting a taste of Hollywood this week.

Seth Rogen is among the celebrities in the city, shooting his new TV series The Boys.

Rogen was spotted getting some fish and chips Thursday afternoon on King William Street and took a selfie with one of the restaurant employees.

Gotta love it when @Sethrogen stops in for some #fishandchips !! You got a lot of fans here! #preacher burger coming soon next door @hambrgr ? pic.twitter.com/0j2saBIHFb — FSH & CHP (@FSHandCHP) May 24, 2018

Many Hamiltonians have been tweeting the celebrity, inviting him to their establishment, or to just hang out over a beer.

@Sethrogen amazing restaurants in #HamOnt if you're so inclined- Shawarma, tacos, Italian, or some amazing pho- we have it all — Yzabetta Sativa (@YzabettaSativa) May 24, 2018

@Sethrogen – if you're still in #hamont at 8:30 come have a beer @LouDawgsHamOnt , it's next to a marijuana dispensary…if you're into that kind of thing. — Chris Chambers (@chriskchambers) May 24, 2018

The Boys is an upcoming superhero series based on the comic book of the same name.

Sorry for just asking for a picture and not also asking how your day was!! @Sethrogen (peep cute unicorn scrubs) pic.twitter.com/RIPKlj46pd — timmy snowplow (@brookedakotaa) May 24, 2018

It stars Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, and Elisabeth Shue, who also could be spotted in Hamilton.

Come get BAKED IN HAMILTON with us @Sethrogen – we’re stocked with all things delicious 🙌 #hamont pic.twitter.com/VuJIpQMeFt — Cake and Loaf Bakery (@cakeandloaf) May 25, 2018

The Boys was co-created by Rogen and is scheduled to be shooting in the GTHA until September.

The Boys is expected to air on Amazon later this year.